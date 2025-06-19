Coming off a long stretch of struggling, the Carolina Panthers could use a couple of underrated sleepers to have a good season. And there are several players in danger of getting pushed out of the mix. But here are the three hottest takes coming out of the Panthers’ 2025 minicamp.

The biggest focus has been on the team’s first-round draft pick. Of course, every NFL team seems to tout its first-round pick through the summer and into the first few weeks of the season. However, some don’t pan out.

But Tetairoa McMillan seems to be on track for turning into one of the ones who can make an impact.

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan looking the part

It starts with McMillan being open to what the coaches are saying, according to panthers.com.

“He's really taken to the coaching, first and foremost,” Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. “The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations. We're starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving it around in different spots. He's handling it great. That gives him his best opportunity to play fast.

“I can tell when a guy's not comfortable because they look a little methodical out there. You know, and so to see him be able to play fast, he looks pretty comfortable. But I know he'll probably be the first one to come up here and say. I don't feel like I have everything totally down pat. And that's the goal, is to get him to where he's completely comfortable.”

McMillan already stepped into the WR1 spot in the Panthers’ receiver room. He’s joined by veteran Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette. Also in the mix are Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, David Moore, and Jimmy Horn Jr. All of them are putting the team first, McMillan said.

“It's a huge testament to everybody's humility that we have in our group; nobody's entitled,” McMillan said. “At the end of the day, we all want to see each other succeed; if one person wins, we all win.

“I mean, it's a blessing. I'm the new guy around town. I've never played in this league, and you know, Hunter's going on, I think Year (7), I think Adam's going on Year 13. For them just to have that knowledge, that wisdom. I'm all ears when they speak. Just being able to find out whatever makes them great, find out whatever can make me better, makes me succeed at this level.”

Panthers enjoying a spirited mix

Bryce Young and Jimmy Horn Jr. stayed in the mix of getting mouthy during camp. It’s a fire and intensity that Canales said he likes, according to panthers.com.

“Honestly, it's just been like that,” Canales said. “Ever since we started practicing against each other, they, particularly Chuba, Jaycee, (and) Bryce, they're all kind of going back and forth. And the energy for us is never about the opponent. It's never about trying to dominate the opponent. It’s about bringing your best. And sometimes they just add their little flavor. And that's kind of part of their personality.

“One of the things is I think about this team is, the better we coach, the better we set the foundation and have expectations, the more comfortable we see them, we start seeing the personality. We start seeing them start to really color what we're doing out here. So I love it. I love that they're going after each other. And they know the goal is to make each other better.”

Seeing a little spitfire from Young is a good thing. He has been knocked around pretty good, mentally and physically in his first couple of NFL seasons. His QBR ratings of 33.4 and 54.1 haven’t given much optimism for Panthers fans. He has a career 26 touchdown passes with an unsightly 19 interceptions.

Therefore, Young stepping out of a perceived quiet personality is good news to Canales.

“Honestly, he gets really animated,” Canales said. “And particularly if you're talking about sports. He loves talking about NBA basketball and college sports during the season. When we're out here on the field, he just has a defiance to him, and that's just kind of his way of competing.

“He's not super animated with it, but he definitely thrives off of that, feeds off of that energy. And he takes his chances when he can because Jaycee's trying to bait him into throwing the ball over there. And he's doing a great job with it.”

LB Nic Scourton making noise

Personality isn’t a problem for the rookie linebacker. He seems to be a ball of energy, according to panthers.com

“Coming in, I had a mentality like, all right, I want to play early,” Scourton said. “And these guys have been doing it, so I got—especially that OLB room. Like JJ (Jansen) telling me about the special teams. That's another way I can get on the field.

“I guess it's like, I never had a problem with this. I kind of do the same thing since I was in college, by prioritizing going home and watching tape on my couch, go and watch the tape, and then just living in football.

“Literally, whenever I get home, I just go in. I have a little room where I have a TV, and I just watch practice, and then I watch the plays we're going to have the next day. I just love to watch pass rushers. Like I always have football playing.”