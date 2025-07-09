After two straight losing seasons, a long list of coaching changes, and heavy investment in a young quarterback, the Carolina Panthers are still trying to climb out of the NFC South basement. However, there’s finally a glimmer of hope in Charlotte. Second-year head coach Dave Canales appears to have stabilized the locker room and reinvigorated a stalled offense. Now, the Panthers head into camp with cautious optimism. That's along with a few intriguing roster decisions that could set the stage for some surprising trade movement.

Growth, Not Greatness

Bryce Young struggled early in his career, but a midseason benching in 2024 helped him reset. Upon returning, he thrived in Canales’ offense. He even posted three straight 100+ QB ratings with seven passing touchdowns, three rushing scores, and no turnovers to close the year.

Carolina didn’t overhaul Young’s supporting cast but added key pieces. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan joins 2023 selection Xavier Legette to form a promising young receiver duo. In the backfield, ex-Cowboy Rico Dowdle, fresh off a 1,000-yard season, pairs with Chuba Hubbard while Jonathon Brooks recovers.

Defensively, the Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton and drafted edge rusher Nic Scourton to help rebound from a league-worst 2024 performance. Still, this remains a roster in transition.

A playoff run in 2025 is unlikely. However, if Young builds on his late-season surge, Carolina could finally establish a long-term foundation. Development is the goal, and that may involve tough roster decisions.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Carolina Panthers trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

The Trusted Veteran in a Crowded Room

Adam Thielen has been everything Carolina hoped for since arriving in 2023. He has been dependable, professional, and productive. He’s served as a security blanket for Young, especially in moments of chaos. However, as the Panthers pivot toward building around a young core, Thielen’s role may become more situational—and more expendable.

Now 34, Thielen enters 2025 as the oldest player in a young and deep wide receiver room. McMillan, Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr, and Jalen Coker all bring youth, athleticism, and upside. These align more with Carolina’s long-term plans. If any of them pop in camp or the early part of the season, Thielen could find his snap count reduced.

Still, that doesn’t mean Thielen lacks value. Quite the opposite. His precise route-running, sure hands, and veteran leadership are traits contenders covet. That's especially true come November and December. He could be the ideal trade-deadline acquisition for a team looking for a steady WR2 or slot target to push them over the top.

If the Panthers fall out of contention early, Thielen instantly becomes one of the league’s more obvious trade chips. With minimal guaranteed money left on his deal and a reputation as a high-character locker room guy, don’t be surprised if Carolina fields multiple calls before the deadline.

The Underrated Asset with Quiet Value

Cade Mays doesn’t scream “top trade chip.” He isn’t a starter, he’s played fewer than 1,000 snaps across three seasons, and he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. However, in today’s NFL, offensive line depth is gold. Mays may quietly be one of Carolina’s most valuable bargaining pieces.

Mays earned a strong 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 while playing 495 snaps. That’s not a massive sample size, but it shows clear growth and adaptability. He’s started 15 games and suited up in 38, filling in at both guard and center. That kind of versatility makes him a highly attractive target for teams dealing with injuries or depth issues.

The Panthers re-signed veterans Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen this offseason. That likely pushes Mays back into a reserve role. Yes, that might feel like a luxury for Carolina. That said, it could also be a wasted asset. That's especially true with Mays set to hit free agency in 2026.

As such, Carolina may be wise to shop the 25-year-old lineman. Plenty of playoff hopefuls would jump at the chance to add an ascending, cost-effective interior lineman who can step in at multiple spots.

Trade Season Comes Early in Carolina?

As the Panthers enter training camp, the focus is rightfully on Young’s continued development and the growth of his supporting cast. Behind the scenes, though, Carolina’s front office will also be keeping tabs on trade interest in several veterans.

Adam Thielen and Cade Mays represent two very different types of trade candidates: one, a proven leader on the tail end of a productive career; the other, a young, versatile lineman stuck in a crowded depth chart. Yet both could be moved for the right price, especially if the Panthers find themselves staring down another rebuilding season by mid-October.