The Carolina Panthers have come to terms with one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks in Nic Scourton.

Carolina has decided to make a contract agreement with Scourton on Saturday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The contrast will last for four years, running until the end of the 2028 season.

“Panthers reached agreement tonight with second-round pick, LB Nic Scourton. Panthers executives Dan Morgan and Brandt Tillis finished the four-year deal tonight with Scourton’s agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain,” Schefter wrote.

The Panthers selected Scourton with the 51st pick of this year's draft, recognizing his talents after a remarkable collegiate career with the Purdue Boilermakers and Texas A&M Aggies.

What's next for Nic Scourton, Panthers

It's clear that the Panthers have committed to Nic Scourton for the long term with the four-year deal.

Scourton displayed a lot of highlights after three years of being involved with the Boilermakers and Aggies' defenses. Throughout 37 appearances, he made 109 tackles, 31 TFLs, 17 sacks, five pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

His last season with the Aggies was a solid one. Playing in 12 games, he made 37 tackles, 14 TFLs, five sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He made the All-SEC First Team in 2024, building on the All-Big Ten second team selection he earned the year prior.

The Panthers progress in their rebuild after missing the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons. They haven't returned to that stage since 2017, showing how important it will be for them to develop their young talents on both sides of the ball.

Carolina begins the 2025 campaign with head coach Dave Canales, their second with him at the helm. 2024 was rough for the two parties, finishing with a 5-12 record as they ranked third in the NFC South Division standings.

The Panthers look to make noise in the NFC, who are looking to dethrone the Super Bowl champs Philadelphia Eagles. This will have Carolina be under the radar, which might be a good situation for a potentially feisty squad.