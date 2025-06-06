It’s likely that the Carolina Panthers need a little trade help, perhaps Jalen Ramsey. Or should they try to add Kyle Pitts? But there’s also good talent already on hand, as this rising Panthers rookie is turning heads in the team’s 2025 OTAs.

When the Panthers’ turn came in the first round of the NFL Draft, many mockers had them looking for a defensive player. They pointed to the tackle position or edge rusher for a defense that had been shredded throughout the 2024 season.

Instead, the Panthers chose Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall selection. And he’s already showing out as the team goes through its preseason paces.

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan off to good start

One of the best things about McMillan’s first steps into the world of the NFL is the way he understands the need to listen, according to panthers.com.

“He's really taken to the coaching, first and foremost,” Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. “The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations. We're starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving it around in different spots. He's handling it great. That gives him his best opportunity to play fast.

“I can tell when a guy's not comfortable because they look a little methodical out there. And so to see him be able to play fast, he looks pretty comfortable. But I know he'll probably be the first one to come up here and say. I don't feel like I have everything totally down pat. And that's the goal, is to get him to where he's completely comfortable.”

The Panthers wanted to get McMillan because they saw a drop off in the available talent in the second round. Plus, McMillan’s name came up next on the Panthers’ rankings, according to espn.com.

“We wanted to go by the board,” Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said. “I feel like that's when you have your best draft is when you trust your gut, you stick with the board, and you take the best player. That's what we did with this draft, and we'll continue to do in the future. We feel it worked out really well.”

WR Tetairoa McMillan hoping to help offense roll

And now McMillan finds himself on a team that has a chance to take steps forward offensively. Also, McMillan said he likes the attitudes he has encountered thus far.

“It's a huge testament to everybody's humility that we have in our group; nobody's entitled,” McMillan said. “At the end of the day, we all want to see each other succeed; if one person wins, we all win.

“I mean, it's a blessing. I'm the new guy around town. I've never played in this league, and you know, Hunter's going on, I think Year (7), I think Adam's going on Year 13. For them just to have that knowledge, that wisdom. I'm all ears when they speak. Just being able to find out whatever makes them great, find out whatever can make me better, makes me succeed at this level.”

The Panthers seem to have the right attitude

And the humility spreads to the quarterback position, McMillan said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I would say his humility for sure,” McMillan said of Bryce Young. “He's not this rah-rah guy. He's not the dude that the media talks about a lot. We're looking at a dude that's been the best player on his team for every year.

“He was the best player in eighth grade. He went to Mater Dei, the best team in the country. And he graduated the best player in the country, liteally the No. 1 player in the country. Went to Alabama, won the Heisman, went No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. But at the end of the day, he's always stayed true to himself.”

Canales said McMillan has the tools to excel even in his first NFL season.

“I think it's just his consistent ability to win at the top of the route,” Canales said. “He uses his hands well. He's got great body control for having that kind of frame in size. A lot of times, guys do struggle with people in their space.

“And for a 6-4 guy to be able to control his body and then come back to the ball, he's such a friendly target. Because he attacks it whenever it's thrown to him. You'll see him come back towards the ball versus just receiving it. If you will. So those are some of the things that I'm excited about, you know, just continuing to see from him.”