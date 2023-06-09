Carter Verhaeghe came up clutch again in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, netting the game-winning goal in overtime to bring the Florida Panthers back into the series.

Verhaeghe is no stranger to the spotlight, after scoring the series clincher in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins in the first round. It was the fourth overtime winner for the Panthers forward in the last two playoffs, after he scored two OT goals in the 2022 postseason.

🚨 CARTER VERHAEGHE FOR THE WIN IN OVERTIME! The Florida Panthers win Game 3 and cut the Golden Knights series lead, 2-1.pic.twitter.com/jdf8HncBLC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2023

“He has the nose for the net,” said Panthers teammate Matthew Tkachuk, per the Miami Herald. “He’s got an unbelievable shot and he finds the soft areas like not a lot of guys can.”

Captain Aleksander Barkov chimed in, saying “to have that guy on the ice in overtime, it’s always dangerous. I would give the puck to him any time.”

Verhaeghe received heaps of praise from his teammates for yet another clutch performance. When asked how they got it done, he had an honest reaction.

“Our goal was to come in and win a game,” he said. “We had to find a way… whenever there are guys in front, I just try and shoot it. Made a good play.”

The Panthers star is the only player in NHL history to score multiple OT goals in back to back postseasons, according to NHL PR. He scored his seventh goal of the postseason on Thursday night and was assisted by Sam Bennett in both overtime goals this year.

Florida will look to even the series on Saturday night in South Florida before heading back to Las Vegas. All eyes will be on the teams' stars to step up in the bright lights once again.