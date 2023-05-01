Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Boston Bruins lost a stunning Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in overtime, with Carter Verhaeghe scoring the overtime winner to send the Panthers to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The winner by Carter Verhaeghe sets up the Panthers to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs fans are likely happy to not see the Bruins, who have given the Maple Leafs some brutal losses in the playoffs before.

Boston once had a 3-1 lead in this series. They lost Games five and seven at home, in overtime. Game 6 was a 7-5 loss in Florida. The Bruins set the NHL record for most wins and most points in a regular season only to lose in the first round.

As expected, Bruins fans are devastated, and hockey fans in general have gone wild on Twitter. Let’s get to some reactions.

“2023 Bruins just told the 2001 Mariners to: Hold my beer 🫠😂” wrote @Talk_2MeGoose.

“2001 Seattle Mariners, 2007-08 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. And now: The 2022-23 Boston Bruins.” wrote @jakegould10.

“The Bruins have my respect, that’s for sure.” wrote @Skidd4k.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They really set all those records in the regular season just to get bounced in the first round. Bruins need to get relegated, man. Absolutely gross.” wrote @DDavanzo95.

Some took joy in Boston losing.

“The bright side about the Bruins loss is that they lost in humiliating fashion. To be clear, this is t eh bright side for me. There is no bright side for the Bruins or their fans, who have been humiliated.” wrote @NoEscalators.

Patrice Bergeron might’ve just played his last game ever man pic.twitter.com/gSH4F4Tx2S — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) May 1, 2023

“Matthew Tkachuk looked the best team ever in the eyes and said not a should on that team is better than me” wrote FitzGSN_.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are usually wild, and it can be scary for the fanbase of the team that wins the Presidents Trophy.