The Florida Panthers have found life in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Florida defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime to win Game 3 and avoid a sweep.

The Panthers won the game on a goal from forward Carter Verhaeghe. It was his seventh goal of these Stanley Cup Playoffs and by far his biggest for a Panthers team who needed a spark like that.

After the game, fans erupted on social media. Hockey Twitter could not contain themselves as the drama unfolded on the ice in front of a packed crowd in Sunrise, Florida.

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS. OVERTIME WINNERS. THEIR FIRST EVER STANLEY CUP WIN. MAYHEM. pic.twitter.com/wBIYG4SFlR — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) June 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Panthers got the scoring started in the first period thanks to Brandon Montour. The Florida defenseman has had a surreal experience in this series, on and off the ice.

However, the Golden Knights came back. Captain Mark Stone tied the game and Jonathan Marchessault continued his incredible run against his former team with the go-ahead goal.

The Golden Knights held a 2-1 lead late into the third period. The Panthers pulled Sergei Bobrovsky for an extra attacker as time ticked down. Shortly thereafter, Matthew Tkachuk once again came through clutch to tie it at 2.

The third period did not end without its share of controversy. Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling received a highly controversial tripping penalty with 11 seconds left in the third period.

The Golden Knights entered the overtime period with the powerplay, but it did not matter in the end. Florida has a chance to tie the series at two games apiece by winning Game 4 at home on Saturday.