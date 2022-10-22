Eric Staal signs, officially joins brother Marc with Panthers

The Florida Panthers have their eyes on a Stanley Cup this season and decided to bring in veteran depth to aid that chase. For Eric Staal, the decision to join the Panthers is a bit of a family reunion.

Staal and the Panthers agreed to a one-year contract on Friday, the team announced. They did not officially disclose financial terms. However, it’s hard to imagine the soon-to-be 38-year-old is making anything above the league minimum.

This move reunites Eric with his brother Marc. Marc Staal is also a veteran of the NHL. He spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings prior to joining the Panthers this offseason.

This contract also serves as a reward. Eric Staal signed with the Panthers in the offseason on a professional tryout. He recorded no points on eight shots in four preseason games, but Florida clearly still valued him.

“He’s had a really strong camp,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Friday. “To his credit, I think he might have come to camp in the best shape of his life. There is so much to this man and personality that you’ll all get to see when you spend some time with him, character and leadership.”

Marc Staal is currently seeing increased playing time on the Panthers’ blueline. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is missing a chunk of time due to a lower-body injury.

It remains to be seen how Eric will be used, but one thing is for sure. He is excited to have the opportunity to contend for a Cup with his brother by his side.

“That was a big reason why I’m doing what I’m doing, to go down there, having him and maybe having that opportunity to play with him,” Eric said. “It’s special, one, to play in the League, and then to be able to do that alongside your brother on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations is something that you can only dream about.”