The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in a Summer League contest. All eyes have been on Philly throughout the offseason, as there are a ton of expectations for rookie guard VJ Edgecombe. After missing several games due to injury, the organization shared an exciting update about Edgecombe.

Philadelphia posted an image of the 19-year-old guard going up for a slam with a two-word caption. The 76ers officially announced that VJ Edgecombe is returning from his injury and will be available for Tuesday night's Summer League game against the Wizards. This will be the first time we see him on the court since he injured his thumb on July 5 against the Utah Jazz.

Article Continues Below

This will be Edgecombe's first game back in action since the 93-89 loss to the Jazz, where he displayed major potential. In that contest, VJ Edgecombe recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, displaying the level of talent the 76ers saw during the pre-draft process. He looked like a true star for Philadelphia but was unfortunately forced to miss several games due to a thumb injury.

The 76ers picked Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's the type of player who brings a ton of athleticism to the court, and he has the ability to score from nearly everywhere on the court. Philly hopes the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year can develop into a star and serve as a top contributor for years to come.

Philadelphia will take on Washington in what should be a fun Summer League game on Tuesday. Both teams have plenty of young talent, as each team prepares for the 2025-26 season. Look for JV Edgecombe to make an immediate impact and prove why he was the third player selected in this year's NBA Draft.