The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in a Summer League contest. All eyes have been on Philly throughout the offseason, as there are a ton of expectations for rookie guard VJ Edgecombe. After missing several games due to injury, the organization shared an exciting update about Edgecombe.

Philadelphia posted an image of the 19-year-old guard going up for a slam with a two-word caption. The 76ers officially announced that VJ Edgecombe is returning from his injury and will be available for Tuesday night's Summer League game against the Wizards. This will be the first time we see him on the court since he injured his thumb on July 5 against the Utah Jazz.

Article Continues Below

This will be Edgecombe's first game back in action since the 93-89 loss to the Jazz, where he displayed major potential. In that contest, VJ Edgecombe recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, displaying the level of talent the 76ers saw during the pre-draft process. He looked like a true star for Philadelphia but was unfortunately forced to miss several games due to a thumb injury.

The 76ers picked Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's the type of player who brings a ton of athleticism to the court, and he has the ability to score from nearly everywhere on the court. Philly hopes the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year can develop into a star and serve as a top contributor for years to come.

Philadelphia will take on Washington in what should be a fun Summer League game on Tuesday. Both teams have plenty of young talent, as each team prepares for the 2025-26 season. Look for JV Edgecombe to make an immediate impact and prove why he was the third player selected in this year's NBA Draft.

More Philadelphia 76ers News
Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center.
Tim MacMahon slaps 76ers with harsh Joel Embiid, Paul George realityJackson Stone ·
Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) grabs a rebound against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Why 76ers’ Paul George opted for immediate knee surgeryZachary Howell ·
Justin Edwards and Johni Broome in their 76ers uniforms on a basketball court.
Biggest Philadelphia 76ers overreactions from 2025 NBA Summer LeagueMatty Breisch ·
VJ Edgecombe arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
76ers’ VJ Edgecombe gets major update before Wizards Summer League showdownBenedetto Vitale ·
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) catches a ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers’ Paul George undergoes successful arthroscopic knee procedure after injuryAlex House ·
Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) watches the game against the San Antonio Spurs from the baseline at Thomas & Mack Center.
76ers’ Nick Nurse raves over VJ Edgecombe’s rare defensive abilityMatty Breisch ·