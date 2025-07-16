The Dallas Wings are doing their best to build some momentum heading into the All-Star break this season, and they will have a chance to do so on Wednesday against the middling Las Vegas Aces. That will be the Wings' final game before the hiatus and will give them a chance to make up some ground on one of the teams holding onto the final playoff spots in the WNBA.

From the sounds of things, the Wings may also be getting a key contributor back in the lineup for that clash in front of their home crowd in Dallas. DiJonai Carrington has missed the last eight games while dealing with a rib injury, but she has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

While the questionable tag leaves some things up for debate, all signs are pointing to Carrington making her return. She was a full participant at practice on Tuesday, and head coach Chris Koclanes had nothing but good things to say about how she performed.

“This was a full go and we will see if we have her tomorrow or not,” Koclanes said, per Mistretta. “She looked good… Conditioning looked good, physicality looked good. She looked pretty comfortable… Again, not sure if we will have her tomorrow but we will see.”

It would make sense for Carrington to try to get back on the court on Wednesday for a few reasons. First, heading into the break, she would get nearly a week off to recover before the Wings pick things back up against the Seattle Storm on July 22. Carrington would also likely return on a minutes restriction, so her role would be minimized for her first game back.

No matter how many minutes she can give the Wings on the court, having Carrington back in the lineup would be a big boost for them. She is currently the third-leading scorer on the team, averaging 11.8 per game in 14 games this season.

As it stands, the Wings are currently stuck with the second-worst record in the league at 6-16, but they are still just 4.5 games out of the last playoff spot with plenty of basketball to play. Getting Carrington back in the lineup is a big boost to Dallas' chances of making a push during the second half of the season.