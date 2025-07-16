Everyone is expecting freshman star Bryce Underwood to be the starting quarterback for the Michigan football team next season, but nothing is guaranteed. The Wolverines brought in a couple of transfers as well, and there is going to be a QB competition throughout fall camp. Head coach Sherrone Moore knows that the sky is the limit for Underwood, but he isn’t giving any free handouts.

The main competitor for Bryce Underwood is expected to be Fresno State transfer Mikey Keenes. Keenes was injured during spring ball, so we didn’t get to see him compete in the Michigan football Spring Game. He is healthy now, and he wants that starting job.

According to article from 247Sports, Sherrone Moore has been clear with Underwood from the start about this QB competition. He isn’t promising anything, and Underwood knows that he has to go out and win the job himself.

“Look, I know you’re extremely talented, but I’m not promising you anything,” Moore said in terms of what he said to Underwood. “You’ve got to go earn it. You’ve got to go take the job.”

Underwood showed during the Spring Game that he has an absurd amount of talent, but this is also a completely new situation for him. Running the Michigan offense is very different than running a high school offense.

“Playbooks are different. Plays are different,” Moore said. “You’ve got to get timing with your receivers, with your skill guys and doing all the things. There’s more to the offense than he’s ever had to deal with.”

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team open up the 2025 season in less than seven weeks as the Wolverines will take on New Mexico on August 30th. Will Underwood be the one to trot out onto the field at the Big House to take the first snap?