The Florida Panthers won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history last year. With the celebrations over and training camp on the horizon, the Panthers are turning heads with a new center ice logo design.

The championship came with a 30th-anniversary logo at center ice. The logo featured the original Panther breaking a stick with a ribbon commemorating the team's 30th season. While it will go down in history as the logo for the championship-winning season, they have gone back to the traditional crest.

The Panthers also have sun rays inspired by the design of the Stanley Cup in their logo. With an homage to their home state, the Panthers have something for the fans in this logo as well. This center-ice design will certainly stick out when fans watch Florida's games either in person or at home.

The title defense will begin on that same ice on October 8 against the Boston Bruins. The nationally televised affair will feature the banner raising and, less ceremoniously, the unveiling of the center logo. The Bruins won their final game of the season in Florida, game five of the first round. The Panthers went on to win the series in six games.

Fresh off a championship and with all new features in their building, the Panthers will look to be the third back-to-back champion this decade. Can they pull it off even after losing some key pieces in free agency?

Florida Panthers look to repeat as champions

The Florida Panthers and their fans just had to deal with their biggest rival winning two straight championships. The Tampa Bay Lightning won two straight Cups and went to another Final, beating the Panthers in two of those seasons. Finally, the Panthers got the better of them, beating the Bolts in the first round last year.

Now, they have a chance to match the Lightning's feat with another Stanley Cup season. According to FanDuel, they enter the season at +1000 to win the title, behind just the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers beat the Oilers in the Cup Final last season. These odds are exactly half of what last year's team faced before the season, sitting tied for tenth with +2000 odds.

The team lost defensemen Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larson along with forward Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency. These players were the cost of re-signing Sam Reinhart to a massive eight-year deal. They picked up Nate Schmidt to help fill the defensive void.

Even with those departures, the Panthers can still repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky turned back the clock last season and while he could regress to what he was before, he can bring this team back to the Cup. Combine that with Matthew Tkachuk's scoring prowess and a deep forward core, the Panthers are not done making deep playoff runs.

With a new center ice design and a new banner hitting the rafters, the Panthers are ready to defend their title in just over a month. Florida could become the new dynasty in the league this season with great years from their stars and another spectacular playoff run.