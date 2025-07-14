After showing promise in 2023, the Cleveland Browns were sent crashing back to earth the following year and missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

The Browns finished with a woeful record of 3-14 in another forgettable campaign.

But as they say, there's always a silver lining. For the Browns, it's the solid play of cornerback Denzel Ward. He finished with 49 combined tackles, a league-leading and career-high 19 pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He was one of the few bright spots in the pedestrian defense of the Browns, who allowed 342.1 yards per outing.

Even Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has taken notice. He was generous in complimenting Ward when asked about the toughest cornerback he's played against.

“It's easy. I mean, Denzel,” said Chase on “The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright.”

Article Continues Below

“It's twice a year. It's one-on-one majority of the time. He has great feet. He knows leverage, he knows splits. He's one of the best I like playing (against).”

That's high praise coming from the 25-year-old Chase, who achieved the rare triple crown last season after leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

The numbers don't lie. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Chase has faced the 28-year-old Ward five times in his career, and the Bengals star's production dipped a bit in those contests.

“Since Chase joined the league in 2021, he's played the Browns seven times. Ward has been active for five of those games. In that quintet of contests, Chase has come away with 32 receptions on 51 targets for 359 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. That's an average of 6.4 grabs for 71.8 yards per contest. It's good, but not great, which Chase most assuredly is,” wrote Gordon.

Ward was named to his fourth Pro Bowl last season, but he said he has no time to be complacent, stressing that he needs to tally more interceptions.