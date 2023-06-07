The Florida Panthers were missing two skaters in Wednesday's practice in defenseman Radko Gudas and center Eetu Luostarinen, according to Luke Fox and Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

Radko Gudas was injured by a hit from center Ivan Barbashev of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final by the score of 7-2 to take a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers. Game 3 takes place on Thursday as the series moves to Florida and the Panthers try to climb back in the series.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Radko Gudas is expected to play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, according to Friedman. There has been no additional report on whether or not Eetu Luostarinen is expected to play in Game 3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was also confirmed that Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net for the Panthers in Game 3. He has not performed well in the first two games against the Golden Knights, but he has played great overall in this run to the Stanley Cup Final for the Panthers, so it is not a huge surprise that he will be in net for what is viewed by most as a must-win for Florida.

It will be interesting to see what players Paul Maurice will have available in Game 3. The Panthers look to get back in the series as they are playing at home in games three and four. If they do not, it would be a big hill to climb for them to win the Stanley Cup.