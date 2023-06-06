Adin Hill continued his meteoric rise to stardom on Monday night in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender allowed just two goals while his team scored seven in a Game 2 rout of the Florida Panthers.

Hill held the Panthers scoreless for the first two periods while his team built a four-goal lead, and there was no looking back after that. He was very candid after the game about his recent performances with Vegas and how well the Golden Knights are doing just two wins away from hoisting their first Stanley Cup.

“It's probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey. I'm just living in the moment,” Hill said postgame according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

The 27-year-old has been all smiles lately after repeatedly dominating playoff showings. Hill earned two clean sheets against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals, and his confidence has continued to grow.

PSA FROM HILLY!!! pic.twitter.com/W3r2Q74Rv5 — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

The goalie also made an appearance on the Vegas twitter account after the game, where he thanked the fans for coming out and bringing the energy. He looked calm, collected, and ready to get down to Florida for Game 3 to continue the momentum the team has built.

Hill is at the end of a two-year deal, and it looks like he has earned himself a major payday. Should the Golden Knights finish strong and win the Cup, the team will have no choice but to give the fan favorite a hefty long term deal for his contributions to the playoff run.