For the first time since being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ajay Mitchell and first-round pick Nikola Topic are competing alongside one another amid Summer League. After a 90-81 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Mitchell gave his initial impressions of sharing the floor with the Thunder's 12th overall pick. In his first Summer League, Topic talked about his first back-to-back since his return from a torn left ACL.

For Mitchell, Topic's high basketball IQ stands out most as the two guards have been the Thunder's starting backcourt throughout Summer League play.

“Props to him. It's never easy to have that type of injury and get back, and I think he's been great,” Mitchell said. “Just getting back in rhythm. We can see he's a high-IQ guard. He knows the game very well, and he's very young. So, it's great to see him out there and able to play again.”

It's been an enjoyable experience for Mitchell, thus far.

“It's our first time playing together. So, it's awesome to learn how to play with him and know his game very well,” Mitchell said. “It's a great experience for me. I love it.”

Mitchell was impressed with his comfort level on offense, despite being only 19.

“Just his IQ, really,” Mitchell added. “The way he can find guys. The way that he plays is at his own pace. It's rare to see that at a young age. He's 19 and to be able to do that, he impresses me on that, for sure.”

Nikola Topic impressed by Thunder's Ajay Mitchell

With his first NBA season under his belt, Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder's 2024 second-round pick, has made strides in his rookie season. It shows amid Summer League play. Thunder rookie Nikola Topic discussed his first Summer League and what's stood out most about sharing the backcourt with Mitchell.

Topic says Mitchell's role as the Thunder's facilitator has impressed him most, and he was quick to respond when a reporter asked what playing alongside Mitchell is like.

“Easy. He's a great player, especially at point guard,” Topic said. “He can bring the ball up. He can play off the catch. He can play pick-and-roll. He's a really great player. It's easy to play with him.”

The Summer League could be a tune-up for the tandem, a preview of what's to come in 2025-26.

“It will happen sometimes,” Topic added. “I'm just happy to start the season.”

The Thunder will face the Nets on Saturday.