The San Jose Sharks and their fans are tired of losing. A two-year stay in the NHL basement will make anyone go mad. One can only trust the process for so long.

A swift surge is unlikely to come during the 2025-26 season, but general manager Mike Grier is actively trying to speed up the rebuild while also instilling the young players with invaluable wisdom they can use in the future. He just signed forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year contract worth $3 million, per the team.

San Jose's veteran movement continues with the addition of the 33-year-old native of Toronto. He is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he failed to meet expectations.

Initially tapped to be a vital member of the Edmonton Oilers' attack, Skinner was hardly a factor during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is still a capable scorer, though, which Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky will ideally make good use of next season.

Will the Sharks' latest moves give them a boost next season?

The 2010 first-round draft pick and 2011 Calder Memorial Trophy winner comes in with a ton of experience, a recurring theme that has come to define the franchise's offseason to this point. Grier has increased the average age of the roster by a considerable amount with his recent acquisitions.

Jeff Skinner and Nick Leddy have each played more than 1,000 games in their respective careers. Ryan Reaves may soon join them in that esteemed club. Dmitry Orlov sits at 867.

This group of newcomers has seen it all during their time in the NHL. If they are willing, these veterans should have endless tips to share with Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund, Will Smith and the rest of San Jose's young core. Skinner will also be tasked with sharing his scoring prowess. He recorded 16 of his 373 career goals with the Oilers last season.

The retooling Sharks still have a long way to go before crossing into relevance, but they clearly have a plan in place. While time will tell if it is the right one, it at least conveys a sense of urgency.