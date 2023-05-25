Sports have a funny way of making bringing the most raw emotions out of the toughest people. The Florida Panthers did that on Wednesday night, advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1996.

The Panthers did not win the Stanley Cup in 1996. In their first season after relocating from Quebec City, the Colorado Avalanche swept Florida in four games to claim hockey’s biggest prize.

Now, 27 years later, the Panthers have another shot at lifting Lord Stanley’s Cup. And even players from that 1996 team are overcome with emotion in the wake of Florida’s thrilling 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4.

Former Panthers forward Bill Lindsay appeared on NHL Network as an analyst. As the network began their recap of the game, Lindsay could barely get his words out as the emotions took over. Check it out:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ironically, Lindsay actually played in Quebec City prior to the Avalanche’s relocation. He broke through with the Nordiques in 1991, playing two seasons in the French Canadian capital.

The Panthers claimed Lindsay in the 1993 expansion draft, and he enjoyed a bit of a breakout in 1995-96. He scored 12 goals and 34 points in 84 games as Florida clinched their first-ever playoff berth.

On April 27, 1996, Lindsay scored the biggest goal of his career to that point. He scored the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins that gave the Panthers the series victory in Game 5. Lindsay scored five goals and 10 points during that 1996 run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Lindsay left the Panthers in 1999 and spent some years bouncing around the league. He returned to the Panthers in 2001-02 before he was out of the NHL after the 2003-04 season. Lindsay ended his career in Germany in 2006-07.

Lindsay’s reaction is certainly heartwarming to see. Only time will tell if the Panthers can finally lift the Stanley Cup after all these years.