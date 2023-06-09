The Florida Panthers made sure there won't be a sweep happening in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final, as they eked out a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory over Vegas Golde Knights Thursday night.

And with that overtime victory, the Panthers continue to remain undefeated through seven such games in these playoffs. They have also just pulled off a feat last seen done in the NHL by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim way back in the early 2000s.

Via Sportsnet Stats:

Panthers are the 2nd team in NHL history to begin a single postseason 7-0 in Overtime, joining the 2003 Mighty Ducks

The Panthers' overall overtime win streak in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is even longer, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Panthers have won 10 straight OT playoff games, the 2nd-longest streak in NHL history. The Canadiens won 14 in a row from 1993-98.

The Panthers defeated the Golden Knights in Game 3 despite being down by a goal late in regulation. Matthew Tkachuk tied the game at 2-2 with a goal a little over two minutes remaining in the third period. After holding the fort shorthanded to start overtime, Carter Verhaeghe sent everyone home with a game-winning goal four minutes into OT, off of the assists from Sam Bennett and Gustav Forsling.

Florida's resiliency in these playoffs can't be overstated. In the first round, they eliminated the Boston Bruins even after trailing the series, 1-3. They won two game via overtime in that series before adding another in the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers would then win the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Panthers, also via OT.