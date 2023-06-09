Down by a goal and desperate for one late in regulation of Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, the Florida Panthers turned to the man who has been delivering for them all playoffs long: Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers star tied the game at 2-2 with a little over two minutes remaining in the third period against Vegas Golden Knights, scoring the goal that would eventually lead to overtime.

The Panthers pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to gain an extra attacker and Matthew Tkachuk made sure that that gamble would pay off, as he got past Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill.

“Who else but Tkachuk ties it with just over 2 minutes left,” tweeted @cjzero.

One can only imagine if the Panthers would have even gotten a chance to send Game 3 to overtime if Matthew Tkachuk did not manage to return to the contest. He left the ice in the first period after taking a massive hit from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar and looked as though he was not going to return. Fortunately for the Panthers, Tkachuk did come back and even added another memorable moment to their stunning run in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Matthew Tkachuk going down with an injury in the first period pic.twitter.com/uBxM649rwx — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 9, 2023

OF COURSE IT WAS HIM! Matthew Tkachuk ties it for the Panthers with the net empty. 🚨😳 pic.twitter.com/XUBqqBlzPJ — Covers (@Covers) June 9, 2023

MATTHEW TKACHUK PUTS AWAY THE REBOUND WE'RE ALL TIED UP LATE 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/euY7yXkU0w — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 9, 2023

That goal was Tkachuk's 11th of the playoffs. He also assisted in Brandon Montour's goal which put the Panthers first on the board in Game 3.

The Panthers had six wins via overtime in these playoffs before the Stanley Cup Finals, and it would not be so shocking to see Matthew Tkachuk bury yet another big goal for Florida.