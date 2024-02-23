The Florida Panthers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Carolina Hurricanes in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Final and they also lost Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling in the first period.
Both players suffered injuries early in the game and were unable to return for the Panthers.
After the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said both players are considered day-to-day, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports:
“HC Paul Maurice told me both Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling are day-to-day and will be evaluated tomorrow.”
Tkachuk's injury occurred after he took a hit from Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov in the first period. Tkachuk was battling with Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin for a puck in the corner when Svechnikov came from Tkachuk's right side and drilled him into Slavin. The Panthers forward skated away from the play gingerly and appeared to be in discomfort on the Florida bench.
It was not clear how Forsling suffered his injury.
The 26-year-old Tkachuk came into Thursday's game with 20 goals and 45 assists for 65 points in 56 games this season.
Forsling, 27, had eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 55 games entering play against Carolina.
After marching all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last June and coming within three wins of an inaugural championship, the Panthers don't need any serious injuries at this point in what could be a repeat season. General manager Bill Zito said that he is taking a more reserved approach to the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.
But any longer-term injuries to Tkachuk or Forsling could force his hand. Hopefully it's nothing serious.