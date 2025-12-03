With Stephen Curry sidelined with a quad contusion, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler were tasked to carry the cudgels for the Golden State Warriors against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Tuesday.

The Thunder erected a big lead at halftime, 63-44, but the Warriors rallied in the third quarter to inch closer. Green, however, was whistled for his fifth foul with five minutes left in the quarter, forcing coach Steve Kerr to sub him out.

Draymond Green has picked up his 5th foul as the Warriors try to start a comeback. There's 5 minutes left in the 3rd Quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/B4bSmj82Ft — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a tough break for the Warriors, as the 35-year-old Green had been anchoring their defense as usual. He's also the squad's emotional engine and constant communicator on the floor, so Golden State can't afford losing him for extended minutes.

With Curry already out and Butler exiting the game due to a knee injury, Golden State needs Green more than ever.

The veteran forward has had many instances of being in foul trouble because of his aggressive defense. But it's also not far-fetched to claim that he's also been targeted by referees because of his brash personality.

Green, however, has remained unapologetic for his physical style. After all, it has helped the Warriors win four championships and has earned him nine nods to the All-Defensive Team and a Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

The Warriors are looking for their third win in four games. They grabbed the lead midway in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder quickly took it back.

As of writing, OKC is ahead by a slim margin with two minutes left in the contest.