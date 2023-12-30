The Panthers have now won three in a row as the 2023 calendar year nears an end.

The Florida Panthers are ending 2023 on a high note. Star forward Matthew Tkachuk picked up two assists on Friday night as Florida took down the New York Rangers at home. It's the third win on the trot for Florida as they continue to chase down the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings.

Not only are the Panthers winning, they are beating good teams. Their other two wins in this streak are against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vegas defeated the Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and have played extremely well in 2023-24. Tampa is not their usual selves this year, but they are still a good hockey team.

Florida hasn't played perfectly, despite their recent run. However, they are still pulling out the win against some of the better teams in the league. That is something Matthew Tkachuk can be pleased with, even if there are things to clean up.

“Three wins in a row against three really good teams,” the Panthers star said, via the team's official website. “We really haven’t played a perfect start-to-finish game, but we’re finding ways. That’s very encouraging.”

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers stand up to Metro-leading Rangers

The Panthers opened the scoring late in the first. Evan Rodrigues scored his seventh goal of the year to give Florida the lead. Sam Reinhart found the mark in the middle frame to extend the lead. However, the Rangers tied the game in the second.

Reinhart scored near the end of the period to give Florida the lead heading into the intermission. New York wasn't going to go away quietly, however. Mika Zibanejad scored his 14th of the season on the power play to tie things once again. Later in the period, though, Carter Verhaeghe put Florida ahead for good with his 17th of the year.

The Panthers have had a nice run to end the 2023 calendar year. Florida certainly hopes to put a perfect bow on it on Saturday as they take on the Montreal Canadiens for their final game before 2024 officially begins.