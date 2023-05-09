Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are just one win away from the franchise’s first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 1996, the same year they marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final for the only time in team history.

Despite a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs and widespread expectations that they will return to the final four for the first time in 27 years, Tkachuk isn’t feeling the pressure.

“There’s no pressure on us,” Tkachuk said on Tuesday, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston.

The Panthers are on the verge of doing something next to no one expected in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: defeating the Boston Bruins and Leafs in back-to-back series.

After coming from down 3-1 against the Bruins to win in overtime in Game 7, Florida has utilized timely scoring, fast-paced play and excellent goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky to win six straight postseason games for the first time in their history.

The best regular season team of all time Bruins are out, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are out, the back-t0-back-to-back Eastern Conference winning Tampa Bay Lightning are out, and it’s officially the most wide open the playoffs have been in recent memory.

Why not Florida? They have a menacing forecheck, strong, puck moving defenseman, excellent goaltending in Bobrovsky, and belief that they can come out of the East.

And, the Panthers have Matthew Tkachuk, who has been phenomenal in this postseason after scoring a career-high 109 points in the regular season.

The team is peaking at the perfect time, and barring a miracle, they’ll be facing either the New Jersey Devils or Carolina Hurricanes for a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final next week.