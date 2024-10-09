The Boston Bruins stumbled out of the gate in the 2024-25 NHL season, dropping their opening game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers; the final score was 6-4.

Not only has first-year Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo struggled mightily by allowing six goals on 35 shots, but he also had insult added to injury when he was bulldozed by Panthers forward Sam Bennett one moment after he was sniped by Evan Rodrigues for the night's sixth goal against.

Immediately after Rodriguez fired a wrist shot past the blocker of Korpisalo, Bennett, who was making a beeline toward the net, trucked the goaltender and immediately sparked a melee on the ice.

It was Bennett who had already beaten Korpisalo twice for two goals, and then added to the overall misery of the game for him and the rest of the Bruins. After the on-ice incident, Bennett was penalized with a two-minute minor.

The Panthers have handled the Joonas Korpisalo and the Bruins in the season-0pener

Tuesday's game is the regular season opener for the Panthers, who raised their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters of Amerant Bank Arena in a special pre-game ceremony before they faced the Bruins.

Sam Bennett opened the scoring for the Panthers with his first goal of the season, quickly followed by a tally from Eetu Luostarinen just over a minute later. Though the Bruins managed to cut the deficit in half with a goal from Pavel Zacha, the Panthers responded with another rapid-fire attack.

Sam Reinhart netted Florida’s third goal, and Bennett struck again, both goals coming in a 60-second span. The Bruins were left reeling as the Panthers extended their lead and maintained control of the game.

The Panthers' offensive barrage continued in the second period with a goal from Jonah Gadjovich, and Evan Rodrigues added another in the third. Despite the Bruins showing some late life in the final frame, Tuesday’s game was one they’ll want to forget quickly.

With a looming matchup against the rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday evening, the Bruins need to regroup and refocus as they return home, hoping to bounce back from this disappointing start to the season.