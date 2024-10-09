The Boston Bruins are getting a harsh introduction to life with Joonas Korpisalo as their starting goaltender for Tuesday night's regular-season opener against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, and fans are already voicing their frustrations.

In his first Bruins start, Korpisalo has struggled mightily, allowing five goals by the middle of the second period. His rough start included conceding two goals in just over a minute early in the first period, followed by another pair exactly a minute apart later in the period, putting the Bruins in a deep hole.

Jeremy Swayman, who was signed to an eight-year contract just under a week ago after a long and public standoff, was designated the backup for Tuesday's game. But it wasn't long into Korpisalo's start that many fans began demanding that Swayman relieve the struggling Korpisalo between the pipes.

“Korpisalo just gave the Bruins 66 million reasons to sign Swayman,” wrote @DrakePats.

“So much for Korpisalo being a lot better with a much better defence in front of him. So much for goalie coach Bob saving his career. Maybe goalies aren't a product of the system….,” opined @_50_in_07_.

“Release Korpisalo and recall Bussi. Instantly open up $2.5m in cap to get a winger,” wrote @SteveCampy.

“Swayman would of got $80 million if he would of waited especially with the way Korpisalo 1st period went,” wrote @Boyuk27.

“All set with Korpisolo, he can play out his next four years of his contact in Providence,” exclaimed @l37lBergeron.

Even Panthers fans decided to add to Boston's misery, mockingly chanting “We Want Swayman”:

The Panthers took a 5-2 led into the third period, and are in a good position to officially begin their Stanley Cup Final defense with a victory.

Joonas Korpisalo's struggles continue with the Bruins

While the Bruins did manage to re-sign Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo’s start with the team has been far from ideal. Acquired from the Ottawa Senators in a trade that sent Linus Ullmark back to Ottawa, Korpisalo has yet to shake the struggles that plagued him during his brief stint with the Senators.

Despite signing a lucrative five-year deal with Ottawa, his performance fell short of expectations, and it seems those challenges have followed him to Boston.