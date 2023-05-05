Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Just over a week ago, Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers were down 3-1 to the Boston Bruins and staring down a do-or-die Game 5 against the best regular season team in the history of the National Hockey League.

Fast forward to Friday and the Panthers are up 2-0 on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, having won five playoff games in a row for the first time in their history.

It’s an incredible turnaround for a team that was one Brad Marchand breakaway goal away from going home in Game 5 at TD Garden.

Florida is now two wins away from its first Eastern Conference Final appearance since 1996 and just second in the team’s history, and they have an opportunity to do it in front of the home crowd in Sunrise at FLA Live Arena.

But Aleksander Barkov still thinks the Panthers have more to give.

“Two games, two wins, it’s great. We have some things to work on, we have to get better and it’s a good start for us, but we go home now and work even harder, that’s our plan,” Barkov said, according to NHL.com.

“We just work hard, we believe in each other, we believe in our system and obviously [Sergei] Bobrovsky has been huge for us. That’s all it takes, we come here, we have a plan and we did as well as possible.”

The Panthers will have an extra day off to recover after basically playing every other night since Game 1 of the first-round, with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday night in South Beach.

“I don’t think so,” Barkov said when asked if his team could have asked for a better start to the series, per NHL.

If the team can find a win on Sunday, they’ll have the Leafs on the ropes, with an opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday for the first time in 27 years.