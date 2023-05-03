Weeks after concluding the best regular season in NHL history, the Boston Bruins have packed up their lockers and are done with their historic season, far sooner than they could have imagined.

Three days since their Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, who overcame a 3-1 deficit in the series, the Bruins sent a message to their fans showing their appreciation for the support of the Boston faithful.

“To the greatest fans in hockey, THANK YOU. It was a historic and special season that will never be forgotten,” the Bruins said. “Thank you for your unwavering support, dedication, and loyalty to the spoked B. We can’t wait to see you back on Causeway for the Bruins Centennial season in the Fall.”

The Bruins set NHL records this season by winning 65 games and securing 135 points. Boston won its fourth President’s Trophy and had the best regular season record in the NHL for the 15th time.

While they might not be looking for one nor would it make up for the loss, some Bruins fans may have wanted an apology from the team or at least have them address the playoff collapse. On the other hand, Bruins fans surely want to forget about this postseason exit as quickly as possible, even if it comes with the expense of not discussing the historic regular season.

Regardless, there’s no telling how much this Bruins season will be talked about in the future for both its good and bad. Until the next team has a record-breaking regular season, the Bruins will be remembered for a dreadful and shameful end to an otherwise dominant season.