Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been an absolute brick wall in net for his team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, making a legitimate case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP and leading the Cats to a 1-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

After making an incredible 63 saves on 65 shots in a 4OT win on Thursday night on the road, Bobrovsky admitted he’s just happy to have a chance to still be playing.

“I would say I am really fortunate to play in these playoffs,” the likeable netminder said afterwards, per NHL.com’s Shawn P. Roarke.

“I am happy to be here and being playing and be a part of this team…I am really happy to be [with] this team and try to help them win. I want to thank God for this opportunity that I am here and played that game and played that overtime.”

It’s probably safe to say that the Panthers would have had no chance to beat the NHL’s best regular season team in the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, or the Toronto Maple Leafs, without his resurgence — and his teammates have taken notice.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We are not even near overtime, if ‘Bob’ doesn’t make that save in the third period,” overtime hero Matthew Tkachuk said. “Bob played great and then everybody followed. It was a total team effort for two games basically.”

“He has been lights out,” defenseman Radko Gudas echoed. “He is in playoff mode. It is the best time for him to get hot, so I am happy for him. You just love to see him have success like this and enjoying himself in the net as much as we are enjoying having him in there.”

Sergei Bobrovsky’s 63 saves were a Panthers record, and you’ve got to think with him playing the way he is, Florida has a great shot to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996.

If that happens, all bets are off, as the last team to qualify for the 2023 postseason looks to be the last team standing for the first time ever.