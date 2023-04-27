The Florida Panthers came into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins needing a win to save their season. Florida got their win, with a play by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky literally saving their season.

With seven seconds left in the third period, a faceoff occurred in the Panthers’ offensive zone. The puck came near the point, where Bruins star Brad Marchand picked it up and went on a breakaway.

It looked as if Boston would put the series away as Marchard inched closer to the goal. However, his shot was stopped by Bobrovsky with less than a second remaining, forcing overtime.

After the game, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice had a hilarious reaction to the play. “I knew it wasn’t going in. You can’t know it’s not going in, so I’m full of s**t,” the Panthers head coach said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But I don’t feel we’ve had a lot of advantage in this series in the karma of the game. … I just felt that we’d stored up enough that it wasn’t going to go in,” Maurice continued.

The Panthers won the game in overtime on a miscue from Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark. Ullmark attempted to clear the puck, but it found the stick of Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe.

Verhaeghe sent a pass into the slot, where teammate Matthew Tkachuk picked it up. With Ullmark out of position, Tkachuk lifted a backhand shot into the net to force a Game 6.

Game 6 will take place in South Florida on Friday. Another Panthers win sends this series back to Boston where it is winner-take-all in what would certainly be an intense Game 7.