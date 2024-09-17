The Florida Panthers are your Stanley Cup champions entering the 2024-25 season. It was an expected outcome, as the Panthers were Stanley Cup contenders entering the postseason this past spring. In the end, they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to hoist the Cup for the very first time.

Their victory came at a bit of a price, though. Florida lost some key pieces to their roster this offseason. Brandon Montour signed on with the Seattle Kraken while Vladimir Tarasenko joined the Detroit Red Wings, for instance. The Panthers did replace those players to the best of their ability, but there are some open spots entering training camp.

Training camp is an excellent time to get a look at the prospects each team has in its system. And Florida has some interesting names to watch. Let's go over the two Panthers prospects fans should watch with training camp beginning across the league in a few days time.

Mackie Samoskevich could make the roster

Mackie Samoskevich is a former first-round pick of the Panthers from the 2021 NHL Draft. Over the last few seasons, he has shown promise as a member of the University of Michigan's hockey team. In 2023-24, though, he played professionally for the first time. And he did well, scoring 22 goals and 54 points in 62 AHL games.

The Panthers prospect did earn some time in the NHL, as well. While he did not score a point in seven games, he showed that same promise that made him a first-round pick in 2021. He has a legitimate chance to make the Panthers roster this season as a result of their off-season moves. The losses of Tarasenko, Ryan Lomberg, Steven Lorenz, and Kevin Stenlund open up possibilities for Samoskevich to make the team.

Samoskevich could slot in on the third-line right wing for Florida this season. If he does, he could very well become a dark horse contender for the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the NHL. He would debut on one of the strongest rosters in the league. And that would undoubtedly put him in a position to succeed this upcoming season.

Justin Sourdif is worth watching

Justin Sourdif is a former third-round pick of the Panthers from the 2020 NHL Draft. Sourdif made his professional debut in 2022-23, playing with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Over these last two seasons, he has turned in solid performances at the AHL level.

In 2023-24, he earned a small cup of coffee in the NHL, as well. He skated in three games for Florida and did not record a single point. Like Samoskevich, Sourdif is a candidate to make the roster in training camp. His candidacy for the roster is not as straightforward as the former first-round pick. But Sourdif certainly has a chance to stake a claim to it this fall.

Sourdif would likely play a bottom six role in his first NHL season. He could find a spot on the fourth line to start before moving up as the season goes along. However, he could start on the third line straight away. Especially if Samoskevich fails to make the roster out of training camp.

The Panthers could very well rely on some of their prospects after losing depth in NHL Free Agency. Sourdif is one of the prospects who could make an impact next year. Fans should certainly keep an eye on him as training camp progresses this month.