The MLB All-Star Game was as dramatic as anyone could have hoped for in 2025, coming down all the way to the last tiebreaker. After the National League took a 6-0 lead early, the American League came all the way back to tie it at six through nine innings.

This year, a home run derby was implemented as a form of overtime between the two sides, and Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber took over. Each side got to choose three hitters to take three swings each, and Schwarber gave the NL control of the contest in the second slot.

Stepping up to the plate trailing by two home runs, Schwarber made the most of all three of his swings, sending all of them over the wall for home runs.

KYLE SCHWARBER 3X! NL GRABS THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/C4YNEjse4A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rays slugger Jonathan Aranda couldn't hit any home runs on his next turn, meaning the National League secured the win without even having to use Pete Alonso sitting in the final spot.

As a result, Schwarber swiped MVP honors for his clutch performance in getting the National League over the line in the home run derby tiebreaker.

The Phillies slugger didn't have the same success during the game, finishing 0-for-2 with a walk in three plate appearances. However, his clutch showing when it really mattered was enough to get him the MVP award.

Schwarber likely stole that MVP from Alonso, who didn't get a chance to match his NL teammate in the derby. Alonso broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning with a three-run home run that gave the National League a 5-0 lead. That, combined with a Corbin Carroll home run just afterward, figured to be enough for the National League, but the AL had a major comeback in store.

After a massive rally, Stephen Kwon tied things up with a two-out infield single in the top of the ninth. Aroldis Chapman got out of the bottom of the inning, setting the stage for the derby tiebreaker.