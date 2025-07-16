Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark tried not to cry on the bench as she watched the closing moments of their win over the Connecticut Sun, 85-77, at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

They were far from tears of joy.

In the final minute of the game, Clark appeared to have aggravated her groin injury after a non-contact play. She held her right leg before exiting the contest. The 23-year-old guard was visibly worried, as she had already missed five straight games due to her groin injury.

Amid the concerning development, Clark's brother, Colin Clark, took to X to pin the blame on the referees.

“Make no mistake, this is on the reffing,” wrote the younger Clark.

Ever since she entered the WNBA last year, many believe that Clark has been targeted by opponents, with the referees allegedly allowing them to get rough on the Fever playmaker.

ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo recently went viral for calling out the officiating in the Fever's win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday. She expressed her disgust at how the referees weren't calling fouls, even though Clark was being grabbed and hit.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has refuted claims that the officiating isn't fair to Clark, saying, “It's a physical game” all over the league.

After their win over the Sun, Fever coach Stephanie White said Clark “felt a little something in her groin,” as reported by The Athletic's James Boyd.

Clark flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. She, however, struggled from the field, only making four of her 14 attempts. She also had a game-high five turnovers.

There's a possibility that the former Iowa hotshot could miss the much-awaited All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Early in the season, Clark was forced to sit out four straight games due to a quad injury.

