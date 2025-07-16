The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the biggest names on the 2025 MLB All-Star roster, but when the exhibition game ended in a 6-6 tie and went to a Home Run Derby-style swing-off, Shohei Ohtani was nowhere to be found.

The game featured a new twist with MLB introducing a three-player, three-swing-per-hitter tiebreaker format instead of extra innings. While Kyle Schwarber ultimately led the National League to victory with three clutch home runs, fans were left asking why Ohtani didn’t step into the spotlight.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X (formerly Twitter), the Dodgers superstar had already left the stadium and was unavailable when the swing-off began.

“Shohei Ohtani was long gone and not under consideration for derby”

Ohtani started as the NL’s designated hitter, singling in the first inning and grounding out in his second at-bat before being substituted out. Like many All-Stars, he left the stadium after completing his early-inning duties. Under standard MLB rules, once a player is substituted out of any game, they are not eligible to return.

That created a logistical issue for the National League coaching staff. With Ohtani unavailable, they turned to players still suited up and eligible to hit. The format, three swings per hitter, favored those who were loose and game-ready. Schwarber and Kyle Stowers delivered just enough to edge out the American League, who had taken an early lead behind Brent Rooker and Randy Arozarena.

While the MLB All-Star Game swing-off was thrilling, the absence of stars like Ohtani and Aaron Judge left many fans wondering what could’ve been. A dream scenario of Ohtani vs. Judge never materialized, sparking conversation about whether MLB should adjust the substitution structure to preserve elite batters for the tiebreaker.

Despite not participating in the swing-off, Ohtani remained one of the most talked-about players of the night. His star power continues to dominate headlines, even when he’s not on the field.

As the Dodgers shift their attention back to the regular season, the two-way superstar’s impact on both sides of the ball will be more important than ever. With both his bat and arm playing a key role in Los Angeles' postseason hopes, Ohtani remains one of the most compelling figures in baseball. Still, MLB may need to reconsider how it handles marquee moments during the All-Star Game to ensure its biggest stars are on the field when it matters most.