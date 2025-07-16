The MLB All-Star Game is all fun and games for the most part, but things got serious for the Arizona Diamondbacks and star third baseman Eugenio Suarez for a moment late in the game. Suarez was hit by a pitch right on the hand in the bottom of the eighth inning for the National League and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Trainers worked on Suarez's hand, and it appeared as if he wouldn't be able to stay in the game. However, he ended up taking his base and trotting out to third in the ninth as usual.

He was even able to make a sweet barehanded play in the ninth inning to get the first out for the NL, but things still weren't 100% right. When the game went to a home run derby tiebreaker after finishing nine innings tied at six, Suarez was pulled from the National League lineup due to the incident.

However, things are now looking up for Suarez. He got X-rays after the game that came back negative, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Suarez was removed from the HR derby due to his finger being injured by the HBP,” Heyman reported on X, formerly Twitter. “X-rays were negative and he said he’s relieved.”

That is good news for both Suarez and the Diamondbacks, as it appears he will miss minimal time with the injury. He was replaced in the home run derby lineup by Kyle Stowers, who hit one home run on three swings during his turn at the plate.

It was Phillies star Kyle Schwarber who took things over in the end for the National League, hitting three home runs on three swings to give the NL the victory without even having to take a third turn. The left-handed slugger took home MVP honors with that performance.

Suarez has been in the middle of plenty of trade rumors this season while the Diamondbacks struggle to keep pace in the loaded NL West, so his many trade suitors will also be happy to see that this isn't a serious injury.