The Florida Panthers are your defending Stanley Cup champions heading into 2024-25. They are no longer the team on the cusp of the highest glory hockey can offer. Florida is now the team with a target on its back. And it'll certainly be interesting to see how they respond to this change in perception.

The Panthers suffered some losses in NHL Free Agency as a result of their salary cap position. Brandon Montour signed with the Seattle Kraken on a seven-year deal. Oliver Ekman-Larsson turned a one-year contract with Florida into a four-year pact with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer. Vladimir Tarasenko also left as he joined the Detroit Red Wings.

Losing key pieces is something Florida expected. The Panthers kept Sam Reinhart from NHL Free Agency, but they knew that decision made keeping other names rather difficult. With the loss of some players, Florida needs others on the roster to fill in the holes left behind. Here are two Panthers veterans who could help the team's Stanley Cup defense in 2024-25.

Evan Rodrigues could build upon Stanley Cup Final run

Evan Rodrigues joined the Panthers last summer after a nice season with the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran center received a bit more ice time than usual due to injuries in Colorado, and he made the most of it. His offense dipped with the Panthers, but Rodrigues remained a very steady presence on the ice.

Last season, Rodrigues scored 12 goals while matching the 39 points he scored in 2022-23. His analytics show a very impressive story, as well. He led all Panthers forwards in Goals For Percentage (69.54) a year ago, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he ranked fourth in Fenwick For Percentage (62.25) and third in Corsi For Percentage (63.27).

This is interesting given the lack of elite offensive production. What exactly caused Rodrigues to have these sorts of numbers? His defense may be a major contributing factor. Rodrigues had the lowest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (1.46) and the highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.937) in 2023-24.

Rodrigues had an incredible performance in the Stanley Cup Final. However, his effectiveness went well beyond the final playoff series from this past spring. If Rodrigues continues his run of form, the Panthers could certainly repeat as Stanley Cup champions in 2025.

Aaron Ekblad could re-establish himself

Aaron Ekblad has played a long time in the NHL. The former Barrie Colts star joined the Panthers as the first-overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He debuted in 2014-15 and has played 10 seasons in the league, all with Florida.

At one point, Ekblad was among the elite defensemen in this league. However, he has seen his play decline over the last few seasons. In fact, he has recorded a WAR less than 1 in three of the last four years, according to Evolving Hockey. In saying this, there were some promising analytics for the veteran defender this past campaign.

Ekblad led all Panthers defensemen with the lowest Goals Against Per 60 (1.88) in 2023-24. Additionally, he had the highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.935) among his Florida teammates on the bluelines. Finally, he had the highest Goals For Percentage (63.57) this past year.

The Panthers explored their options with Ekblad over the course of the offseason. A trade has not materialized to this point, though. The former first-overall pick is slated to begin the new season with Florida. And if given the chance, he could certainly re-establish himself this upcoming season.