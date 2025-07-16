For the better part of two decades, when someone mentioned The Miz, it was referring to Mike Mizanin of Parma, Ohio, not the Milwaukee Brewers.

From The Real World to the WWE, his namesake show on USA Network, and now the latest reboot of American Gladiators, Mizanin has done his best to make The Miz mean something in the world of professional wrestling.

And in a few short weeks, the sole proprietorship of the Miz moniker went away when a tall, lanky pitcher with a very long last name came onto the scene and changed that forever.

Drafted with the 63rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Jacob Misiorowski has turned in one of the best five-game stretches to ever start off an MLB career, recording 33 strikes over 25.2 innings pitched while allowing just 12 hits, eight runs, and four home runs to his name.

How does the old The Miz feel about the new The Miz's success at the MLB level? Well, while watching the MLB All-Star Game, the Grand Slam Champion gave a shoutout to his Milwaukee counterpart, effectively letting him know that he is “Awesome.”

“There’s just something about being really, really good at what you do and being called The Miz,” The Miz declared.

Could WWE's The Miz feel bitter about another player, due to no fault of his own, co-opting his moniker and taking it into the future? Considering he is 44 and approaching the end of his in-ring career, that certainly doesn't feel great, but with that being said, it's not like he can force this toothpaste back into the tube. If fans, pundits, and announcers alike are going to call Misiorowski “The Miz,” might as well co-sign it now, enjoy Miz supremacy across professional sports, and take it as flattering, as Mizanin can either get on the Brewers pitcher's hype train or get run over.