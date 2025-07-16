Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta might not have taken the mound during the MLB All-Star Game, but he still delivered the night’s most emotional moment. As players participated in the annual Stand Up To Cancer tribute, Peralta chose to honor a name deeply beloved in Milwaukee—Bob Uecker.

During the fifth-inning SU2C ceremony, players held placards honoring those affected by cancer. As shared by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X (formerly Twitter), Peralta’s sign simply read “Bob Uecker”—a heartfelt tribute to the Brewers icon who passed away earlier this year from small-cell lung cancer.

“Freddy Peralta held up a ‘Bob Uecker’ placard during MLB’s SU2C tribute at the All-Star Game. A touching nod to the man who meant everything to Brewers baseball.”

The gesture instantly resonated across baseball. For Brewers fans still mourning the passing of the longtime broadcaster, it was a poignant reminder of just how far Uecker’s influence stretched. The 90-year-old icon, affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” had been the voice of the Brewers for over 50 years, blending knowledge, humor, and unmatched passion.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star and a key member of Milwaukee’s rotation, didn’t pitch during the exhibition—but made headlines with his heartfelt tribute. The 2025 MLB All-Star Game marked the first midsummer classic since Uecker’s passing, adding further weight to the moment.

Uecker’s legacy has been widely honored by the club this season—from uniform patches to an upcoming celebration of life in August. But Peralta’s quiet, personal act stood out for its sincerity. He didn’t need a spotlight—just a sign and a name that meant everything to Milwaukee.

The Stand Up To Cancer tribute has become a powerful tradition during All-Star week, offering players and fans alike the chance to remember loved ones. Peralta’s sign struck a chord not only with Milwaukee but with the broader baseball world—reminding everyone of the human stories behind the game.

While he didn’t log any innings, Peralta's appearance in the All-Star Game will be remembered as one of its most meaningful. In honoring the franchise legend, he bridged generations and reminded everyone why baseball’s moments off the field are sometimes its most lasting.

