Beat your friends up for fun and laughs. Here are the details for Party Animals, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Party Animals Release Date: September 20, 2023

Party Animals comes out on September 20, 2023. It is available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, it will arrive on Day One on Game Pass.

Party Animals Gameplay

This game is a multiplayer party game that involves, as the title implies, animals. Players choose their characters from a wide variety of anthropomorphic animals. This includes dogs, cats, rabbits, dinosaurs, and even unicorns. There aren’t any special powers, or perks that make one animal better than the other. It all depends on the player’s personal preference.

Once the player has selected the animal they want to use, they must group up with up to eight players to play in various multiplayer game modes. Additionally, up to four players can share one device in couch multiplayer. The game modes include simple ones, like death matches where players must fight until only one remains. Others have objectives, like dragging a gummy bear to your side of the map and throwing it down a shaft.

Combat in this game is very simple but could take a while to master. Players can punch with both of their character’s hands. Punching an enemy enough times can knock them out, which prevents the enemy from controlling their character for a while. Additionally, players can grab on to things with their hands. They can grab onto their enemies to drag them around and throw them off the edge of some maps. They can also grab weapons like crossbows, bats, or tasers to use against their enemies.

The reason why this can take some getting used to is because of the ragdoll physics that each character has. This means you have to time your attacks and movement well to the character’s ragdoll. While this may be difficult, it is also what makes this game fun to play, as the unpredictability of the ragdoll movements makes for some very funny visuals and fight outcomes.

Party Animals Story

Party Animals doesn’t actually have a story. Players don’t have to slog through a campaign to enjoy the game. Just get in, grab some friends, and have some mayhem fun.

That’s all the details for Party Animals, including its release date, gameplay, and story, or lack thereof. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.