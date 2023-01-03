By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors haven’t been a very good team this season. They are currently 16-21 and are sitting at the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, Pascal Siakam and Co. are 4.5 games outside a guaranteed playoff spot, and things aren’t looking very good for this side right now.

Siakam himself has opened up about the harsh reality he’s currently living in amid Toronto’s disappointing season. The 28-year-old has gotten a taste of what it feels like to be an NBA champion, which makes their current situation much more difficult to swallow:

“It’s easier said than done to be positive when you’re losing, especially if you care about the game the way I do,” Siakam said, via Raptors beath reporter Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. “… I want to win and I want a reward from (the work). When you don’t get it it’s hard to be positive but that’s what we have to do. We have to stay together.”

The Raptors have lost three out of their last four games. In December, they went on a stretch that saw them lose six games in a row. As Siakam said, however, regardless of how challenging it might be, they have to stand as one and try and see the silver lining in all this.

Pascal Siakam and the Raptors can take comfort in the fact that we have yet to reach the mid-way point of the season. There’s still a lot of time to turn things around, and given the immense talent on their roster, it’s hard to deny that Toronto is more than capable of doing the same.