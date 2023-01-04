By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Nearly halfway through the 2022-23 campaign, the Toronto Raptors find themselves in basketball purgatory. The team currently owns a 16-21 record, good enough for the 12th-best in the Eastern Conference. In layman’s terms, Toronto isn’t good enough to compete for a playoff spot but isn’t bad enough to have a legit shot at landing Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

With the Raptors struggling to win games, trade rumors have begun to circulate recently regarding some of the team’s best players, namely O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Anunoby and Siakam, either separately or in a combined package, would reportedly fetch a very high price on the trade market, per an article from Sportsnet’s Michael Grange published on Tuesday night.

“Or maybe they go all in and consider trading Siakam and Anunoby for what would likely be massive returns of picks and young talent. ‘A s—load’ was the ballpark estimate provided by one league insider.”

“The rest of the league is waiting anxiously.”

Pascal Siakam, 28, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Raptors. He’s averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 27 appearances. Posting career highs in points and assists per game while nearly equaling his career high in rebounds, it’s hard to argue this isn’t his best year as a pro.

Meanwhile, Anunoby is 25 years old and in his sixth NBA season. The British native is staking his claim as one of the league’s top defensive players, as he’s averaging a league-best 2.2 steals thus far.