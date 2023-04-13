My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Chicago Blackhawks are wrapping up another tough campaign, and it looks like even more change will be ushered in for the team this offseason. After trading longtime star Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline earlier this season, Chicago announced that they will not be re-signing Jonathan Toews when he hits free agency this offseason.

Toews has spent his entire 15-year career with Chicago, helping them win three Stanley Cups, in addition to a number of individual accolades he has picked up for himself along the way. Up until his trade, Kane was his partner-in-crime in Chicago, and when he heard that this would be the final game of Toews’ career with the Blackhawks, he made sure to praise his longtime teammate.

Via Mark Masters:

“Patrick Kane on Jonathan Toews: ‘He’s a legend. I mean, he turned that franchise around. It’s pretty impressive what he’s done with his career, but just for that city … Great with the fans, great with the people. He was a guy that led our team so he’s a legend. He’s had an amazing career. I really hope he enjoys tonight … & puts on a show for the fans because he gave a lot of people a lot of great memories.'”

Toews has been the face of the Blackhawks for more than a decade now, and alongside Kane, he helped the team achieve a level of success rarely seen in the NHL. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Toews, but he will leave Chicago as one of the greatest players in their history, and he will surely receive a proper sendoff on Thursday night.