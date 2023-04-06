New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane did not play on Wednesday after not practicing on Tuesday. However, head coach Gerard Gallant says there is no significant issue at play.

Kane did not practice on Tuesday for what the team called a maintenance day. He skated Wednesday morning, but only for around 10 minutes. Gallant revealed the Rangers star is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Thankfully, the injury is not seen as anything major, and he is listed as day-to-day. “I think next week if it was this time, he’d be playing. We’re being smart,” Gallant explained.

Kane has played 16 games for New York since a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in late February. The Rangers star has five goals and 10 points in that span as he chases a Stanley Cup on Broadway.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York is in a position to be careful with their 34-year-old star. The team clinched a playoff spot back on March 27, giving them the ability to rest players when needed. An ability Gallant recognized on Wednesday.

“Not worried about it one bit. A lot of teams are [resting players]. Everybody does that this that this time of year. It’s not a big issue,” the Rangers head coach said.

New York will make the playoffs, but we do not know their opponent at this time. If things ended today, the Rangers would face the New Jersey Devils in the first round. However, the Devils are still in the hunt for the Metropolitan Division title, which has an effect on New York’s first-round opponent.

All in all, Kane’s injury doesn’t seem serious. The 34-year-old likely gets a bit of a lighter workload for the remaining few games of the season before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.