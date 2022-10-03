There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston:

“Yeah, well see. We’ll evaluate things going forward. We’ll see where things stand. I don’t know. Today’s kind of the day to reassess things and figure things out. Talk to our medical staff. Again, postgame is, most of the time, it’s really inconclusive. It’s the next 24 to 48 hours. How guys respond, what tests to do and so forth. All of that information comes in usually well after the game.”

While Belichick did not have a definitive answer as to whether the Patriots have indeed plans of adding to their QB depth, he did not close the door completely on that possibility.

With Mac Jones still dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the Packers game, Brian Hoyer exiting Week 4’s game with a head injury, and third-string rookie Bailey Zappe still have ways to go before becoming a completely reliable option under center, the Patriots can be forced to search for an additional body to reinforce their quarterback room, at least temporarily.

Zappe did look relatively good in his appearance against the Packers, as he went 10 of 15 for 99 passing yards and a touchdown and without an interception, but he also got thrown to the ground three times for a loss of 24 yards.

Like what Belichick said, it would be best for the Patriots to wait for clearer answers on the statuses of their quarterbacks’ health before making any roster decisions before they face the leaky defense of the Detroit Lions on Sunday.