Aaron Rodgers drops F-bomb as frustration boiled during comeback win vs. Patriots

On the football field, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be quite a mad scientist. And on at least one occasion during Sunday’s game at home versus the visiting New England Patriots and with the Packers trying to stage a comeback, Rodgers did snap when he let out a crispy f-bomb that was caught on the mic in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Rodgers demands nothing less of perfection from his teammates, who can also expect the same from the quarterback. That said, Rodgers did not have the smoothest of performances in the win over the Patriots.

The Packers would end up successfully pulling off a come-from-behind victory, even with Aaron Rodgers not being quite in top form. Rodgers finished with 251 passing yards and two touchdowns but was just 21-of-35 and also had a pass intercepted. Fortunately for the Packers, running back Aaron Jones was up to the task, as he gave the Packers plenty of meaningful yards, rushing for 100 yards on 16 carries. Wide receiver Adam Lazard also had a game-high 116 receiving yards on six catches and eight targets. Meanwhile, rookie wideout Romeo Doubs collected another touchdown for the second game in a row.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in a groove and they will look to sustain their rhythm when they travel across the pond to face the New York Giants in London.

With the Minnesota Vikings losing to the New Orleans Saints Sunday in London in Week 4 and the Packers beating New England, Aaron Rodgers and company have now found themselves ascending in the NFC North Standings where they are now tied with Minnesota with a 3-1 record apiece.