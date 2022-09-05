The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday.

Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live up to expectations for much of his career. Minnesota originally released him after the first three years of his career but opted to re-sign him during the 2019 season. He recorded just 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns during his four seasons with the Vikings.

After appearing in only five games for the Falcons in 2020, Treadwell joined the Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season. He recorded a career-high in receiving yards (434) to go along with 33 receptions and one receiving touchdown in 12 games.

The Jaguars retained Treadwell in the offseason. He recorded six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown over four preseason games. That wasn’t good enough though to earn Treadwell a spot on Jacksonville’s 53-man roster on cutdown day, getting waived on Aug. 29 as the Jaguars opted to carry six other receivers on their roster.

This catch by #Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell was fantastic. Looking back on the season: pic.twitter.com/trUR1ufSsp — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 26, 2022

Treadwell is one of the few outside additions the Patriots have made to their practice squad since it was established on Aug. 30. Former Dolphins wide receiver and running back Lynn Bowden Jr. signed a deal to join the Patriots’ practice squad on Aug. 31.

Treadwell and Bowden aren’t the only receivers on the practice squad. Tre Nixon and Lil’Jordan Humphrey were added after the Patriots waived them on cutdown day. Nixon and Humphrey both had promising moments throughout the leadup to the season, with Nixon shining in OTAs and on the backup unit during training camp while Humphrey recorded several catches over the preseason.

The four receivers on the practice squad are likely battling for a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster. Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton was placed on injured reserve last week and New England hasn’t replaced his spot yet on the 53-man roster.