One of the most intriguing rookie wide receivers will have to wait for his NFL debut. Tyquan Thornton’s blazing speed enticed the New England Patriots to draft him in the 2022 NFL draft. The Baylor product quickly proved that he was more than just speed though, impressing everyone at training camp.

Unfortunately, his rise to the top of the rookie charts will be put on hold. Ian Rapoport announced that Tyquan Thornton has reportedly suffered a collarbone injury. This news comes a day after he missed the Patriots’ pre-season tilt against the Carolina Panthers. This is unfortunate news for a guy looking to make a name for himself.

#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton, who was ruled out last night with a shoulder injury, suffered a collarbone injury, sources say. The promising campaign is now put on hold, though based on his timetable, the injury to the speedster is not season ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Thankfully, the injury doesn’t seem to be season-ending for Thornton. Still, his absence will be a huge blow to both him and the Patriots in general. Thornton will miss precious time trying to develop his skills into an NFL-caliber level. We don’t know exactly how long he’ll be out, but the typical timetable is six to eight weeks.

For the Patriots, the loss of Thornton means one less weapon for Mac Jones as he continues his evolution. Jones has been a revelation for them ever since their rookie year. However, it’s clear that he still has flaws, flaws that can be worked on with a better receiving group. The absence of Thornton will likely stymie their production a bit.

After years of dominating the AFC East, the Patriots’ grip on the division is loosening year-by-year. The Buffalo Bills have emerged as the likely top dog of the team, with the Miami Dolphins challenging. A few years down the line, though, we might see the rise of the Pats again, once Mac Jones ascends to greatness.