The New England Patriots have been known for their ability to make big plays with their special teams. However, they struggled with their coverage teams last year, particularly in a late-season game against the Buffalo Bills when New England allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Cody Davis was a big part of New England’s successful special teams, but he went down with a knee injury in the first half of the season.

I’m new to this but #patriots just agreed to terms to bring back special teams ace Cody Davis back on a 1yr deal. Special teams had a big drop when Cody went down for the year. Veteran leadership and elite play back in Foxboro. LFG!!! — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 18, 2023

The Patriots want their special teams to get back to form in 2023, and they are bringing back Davis to make sure that happens. Recently retired Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty reported that Davis has a 1-year deal to return to New England and upgrade their special teams play.

In addition to signing Davis, the Patriots are also bringing back long-time special-teams veteran Matthew Slater. These two moves, along with signing Chris Board should allow the Patriots to make a dramatic turnaround to their special teams.

Board was a special teams ace with the Detroit Lions, and New England head coach Bill Belichick called him the best special teams player in the league last year.

Davis should be fully recovered from the knee problems that forced him to the sidelines after 6 games last year. He registered 6 tackles before he suffered his injury, and he had a career-high 15 tackles the year before.

Cody Davis is known for maintaining his discipline while running downfield and staying in his lane. By doing so, he has the ability to prevent big plays from happening.