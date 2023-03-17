The New England Patriots are trying to keep up in the AFC East this NFL offseason. And they’ve already made some big Patriots roster moves to do so. Now, as NFL free agency starts to wind down, there are a few more Patriots free agents to sign in order to compete in the division next season.

Bill Belichick and company have already been busy this NFL offseason. The team traded tight end Jonnu Smith away and let wide receiver Jakobi Meyers go in NFL free agency. The team then brought in offensive tackle Riley Reiff, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki, and running back James Robinson, and re-signed cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers.

With all those moves, it might seem like the Pats are set for the 2023 season. But as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins continue to add headline pieces to try and catch the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East, there are still moves for the team to make in NFL free agency.

With a few positions on both sides of the ball where the team can still use some more depth, competition, and talent, here are the three best NFL free agents still available to round out the Patriots roster.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Commanders

The Patriots backfield is starting to get a little crowded with the addition of James Robinson in NFL free agency. However, there is room for one more back, especially if he brings a specific skillset to the table.

That back is former Commanders RB J.D. McKissic. The Patriots offense has always been best with a dynamic receiving back in the mix, and McKissic is exactly that type of player. In 70 NFL games, McKissic has 220 career receptions for 1,674 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Bill Belichick already has Rhamondre Stevenson and now Robinson on the roster, but McKissic is still an excellent fit.

The last time Bill O’Brien was on the Patriots coaching staff, Kevin Faulk was a monster catching balls out of the backfield. Now, as O’Brien returns as offensive coordinator, having a Faulk-style back would make a lot of sense.

It may seem like overkill to add a player like McKissic, but going against the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins, who all have some of the best defenses in the NFL, giving Mac Jones all the options you can is the best path to success.

Bud Dupree, EDGE, Tennessee Titans

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another area where the Patriots need more depth this NFL offseason is on the pass-rush end. Last season, Matt Judon (15.5) and Josh Uche (11.5) both had double-digit sacks, but the team didn’t get much from their edge rushers after that.

The Titans cut OLB/DE Bud Dupree this NFL offseason as his contract no longer made sense with his production. The former Pittsburgh Steeler only had 7.0 sacks in 22 games with the Titans. However, back in the Steel City, he had 19.5 sacks in his final two seasons.

Dupree as a Patriots free agent target makes sense because he would no longer be on a big contract, and he would be a rotational pass-rusher with the team. And how many times have we seen Belichick revive veterans who disappointed at other stops?

As a third edge-rusher for the Pats in this NFL free agency period, Dupree would round out the Patriots’ roster nicely.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, defensive back, Philadelphia Eagles

Bud Dupree and J.D. McKissic would be depth and specialty pieces on the 2023 Patriots roster. If the team signed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in NFL free agency, that would be a major splash.

Bill Belichick loves players who can play corner of safety, and safety is a need in and of itself after the retirement of longtime New England stalwart Devin McCourty.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is one of the best safeties, the best corners, and the most intense and fiery on the market this NFL offseason. He helped turn the Eagles’ secondary into a feared unit last season and could do the same to the Patriots’ roster of defensive backs.

Some teams may be shying away from Gardner-Johnson in NFL free agency because he is a trash-talker and can be a headache at times. But, again, this is something Belichick has experience with (Randy Moss, Corey Dillon, etc.), and he will be able to handle the brash player.

In an AFC arms race that it seems, at times, like the Patriots are losing, reeling in a big fish like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would be a major coup and lead to many declaring that the Patriots are among the biggest winners in NFL free agency.