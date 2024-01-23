The New Orleans Pelicans are being open and honest about some of their weaknesses that have been exposed this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference but they'd be battling for the top spot in the standings if not for a few glaring, exploitable weaknesses. Third-year head coach Willie Green broke down what the team has to deal with as this locker room learns to play with not only a target on their back but big expectations on their shoulders.

Green's internal scouting report on the Pelicans shed light on some glaring issues including the mysterious late-game collapses.

“It's a tendency for (the Pelicans) that when teams make shots, we can allow that to disrupt the whole flow of the game,” Green admitted after practice. “Like, teams are going to make a few shots. Just continue to get the ball in bounds, get down the floor, and execute.”

Green elaborated further, pointing out that a team that likes to play bully ball in the paint using Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas is starting to gain a reputation for backing down when challenged physically. That's not something New Orleans as a city will find acceptable in any team. Leaning on the fundamentals is the Pelicans' first step to finding a fix.

“When teams are physical with us defensively and they've got their hands on us they're physical and top locking. Sometimes that stagnates us a bit,” explained Green. “Just talking to the guys today, that's something where we've got to trust more. More cutting, more screening, getting to your spots, rebounding the ball, getting out and playing. When we do it, we're in better shape.”

It's a bit of tough love that Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have taken to heart. Green's guidance and game plans can only carry this young, inexperienced team so far when there are multiple All-Stars on both sides of the court.

“That's when our age really shows,” Williamson allowed. “We'll have a blowout win, then come in the next game and not be as locked in… It's just the level of focus you've gotta have…It's not on Coach. Coach can only do some much on the sidelines…We've got to match the physicality.”

The Pelicans would be in a lot better shape if only they'd play with the same consistent energy throughout the contest. Their first-half intensity is perfectly fine but the lethargic second halves are less than ideal, and the team knows it.

“We've got to come out of the locker room after halftime with the same intentions we had in the first half. It's something we are aware of,” Green said. “We have all the numbers. We've talked to the team about it. The best thing we can do is get on the floor and work on it.”

Pelicans put starting five on alert

That's not to say there are no flaws in the first half with these Pelicans. The first five minutes got highlighted by Green, and not in a good way. The Pelicans starting group has to get things together soon or there will likely be changes.

“We're not guarding the first five minutes of the game. They know it. I've told them, talked to them about it. We can score. That unit has shown the ability to score but we have to do a better job defensively,” Green detailed. “It's something we've just to continue to work on. We even have to be open to mixing up some of the starting lineup with the matchups and what have you to see what we get. We have enough data on it now to know that it's an issue and we are working on it.”

As for when those changes might be implemented by the Pelicans, Green played it coy. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum have nothing to worry about but Jonas Valanciunas or Herb Jones might have to make way for one of the Pelicans' sharpshooters. Both Trey Murphy III and rookie Jordan Hawkins are playing at a level deserving of more court time.

“(Changes can happen) at any given time. Right now we want to give them a chance to correct it but everything is on the table…Having three days in between games and then another two days really gives us some time and a chance to watch film, talk about it, have a day of rest, have two practice days where we can work on some of our concepts.”

Fans should not expect immediate changes. Some of these growing pains are part of the process. Growth and development are not linear, and the Pelicans need more looks at certain lineups now that everyone is healthy. The bumps and bruises that are addressed in postgame scrums might bring out the critics but at least then the flaws can be addressed. Working on that philosophy consistently is what created the current team-first, high-character culture.

“That's the growth,” quipped Green. “We know we have the capability of doing it. It's can we be consistent enough even against the top-tier teams to manage a team making tough shots on us. Now it's about how can we manage when teams are physical and still execute on both ends of the floor. The biggest thing is just continue to trust each other. Our guys have shown the ability to do it.”